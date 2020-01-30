Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $444,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

