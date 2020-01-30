Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,239 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMJ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

IBMJ stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

