Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

