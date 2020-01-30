Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

