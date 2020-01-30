Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

