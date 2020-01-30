Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

