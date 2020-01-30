Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,607,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after buying an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

