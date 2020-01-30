Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

