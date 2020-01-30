Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

