Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

