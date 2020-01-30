Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

