5,917 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 295.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.