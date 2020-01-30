Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is suffering from sluggishness in the consumer and industrial end markets. Further, weak momentum in automotive market due to slowdown in global auto sales is a headwind. Additionally, the ongoing trade war between the United States and China is a major negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry over a year. Further, Huawei ban remains a major concern for the company’s wireless and wired sales. Nevertheless, Analog Devices continues to benefit from increasing adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructure which is a positive. Further, continued momentum across aerospace, defense, healthcare and, electronic test and measurement businesses remains a tailwind. However, rising competitive pressure from Maxim and Texas Instruments poses serious threat to the company’s market position.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

