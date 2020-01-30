D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.
NYSE:DHI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $61.77.
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
