D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

