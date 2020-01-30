CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CDK Global by 92.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 70.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

