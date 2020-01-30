TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,972 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $243,455,000 after acquiring an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

