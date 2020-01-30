Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,893.95 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,025.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,965.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

