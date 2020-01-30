Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Sell Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 864.20 ($11.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 846.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.49.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

