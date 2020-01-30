Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Ford Motor’s score:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

F opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

