Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.43 ($2.78).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON FXPO opened at GBX 141.75 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.