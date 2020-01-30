Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.43 ($2.78).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 141.75 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analog Devices Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Analog Devices Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
D. R. Horton Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America
D. R. Horton Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America
F5 Networks’ Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America
F5 Networks’ Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America
CDK Global Inc Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.
CDK Global Inc Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.
TJX Companies Inc Stock Position Boosted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.
TJX Companies Inc Stock Position Boosted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc.
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report