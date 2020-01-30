Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Share Price

Headlines about Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Simon Property Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $139.81 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

