Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Glencore to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 227.85 ($3.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.72.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

