Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 5.00

Media coverage about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

MAR opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

