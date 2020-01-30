Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $433,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

