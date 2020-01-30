17,881 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of JEC opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

