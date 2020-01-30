Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 784.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

