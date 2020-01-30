National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3,031.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.