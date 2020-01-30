Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PED opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 17,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $29,171.56. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 252,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $378,637.50. Insiders bought a total of 339,961 shares of company stock worth $518,246 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

