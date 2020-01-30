Short Interest in Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Rises By 14.4%

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

