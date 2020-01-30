Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Superior Drilling Products worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

