Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

