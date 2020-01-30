Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 691,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $71.54 and a one year high of $93.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 47.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

