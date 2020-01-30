Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tilray by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.