United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $134.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $136.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

