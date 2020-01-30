Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Yu Group (LON:YU)

Yu Group (LON:YU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Yu Group stock opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. Yu Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.75 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.98.

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

