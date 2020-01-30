UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UFPT. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

