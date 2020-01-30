Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of WES stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

