PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

