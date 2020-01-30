B. Riley Lowers Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target to $6.50

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NYSE:SALT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

