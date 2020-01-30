B. Riley Lowers Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target to $6.50

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.
NYSE:SALT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
