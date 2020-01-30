Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $171.04 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

