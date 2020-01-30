Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

