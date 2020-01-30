Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

