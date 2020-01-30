Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

