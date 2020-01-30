Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

