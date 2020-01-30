Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 776,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,469,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

