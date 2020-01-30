Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 376,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

