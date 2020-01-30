Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 400 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. VF comprises 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in VF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

