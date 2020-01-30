Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe stock opened at $351.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $238.87 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

