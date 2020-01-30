Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.