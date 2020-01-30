Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

